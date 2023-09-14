Luxury Cruise Ship, Stuck Off Greenland’s Coast For 3 Days, Is Pulled Free

A view of the Ocean Explorer, a Bahamas-flagged Norwegian cruise ship with 206 passengers and crew, which has run aground in northwestern Greenland is pictured on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. The 104.4-meter (343-foot) long and 18-meter (60 foot) wide Ocean Explorer ran aground on Monday in Alpefjord in the Northeast Greenland National Park. Another attempt to pull free a luxury cruise ship with 206 people that ran aground in the world’s northernmost national park has failed by using the high tide. It was the third attempt to free the MV Ocean Explorer. (SIRIUS/Joint Arctic Command via AP)

12:40 PM – Thursday, September 14, 2023

A cruise ship that was stuck for three days off the coast of Greenland was pulled free on Thursday after multiple attempts.

The ship, which is known as The Ocean Explorer, had been carrying 206 passengers and was headed toward Alpefjord, which is a remote corner of Greenland.

The Joint Arctic Command, which is part of Denmark’s defense forces, and SunStone Maritime Group, who were in charge of the rescue operation, said on Thursday that the ship was pulled free by a fishing vessel named Tarajoq.

Additionally, there were no reported injuries on the stranded ship and local authorities said there was no threat to the environment.

The rescue comes after an attempt on Wednesday failed when a fishing research vessel owned by the government of Greenland tried and failed to pull the ship free during a high tide.

The Joint Arctic Command issued a statement saying that “the crew and passengers are in a difficult situation, but after the circumstances, the atmosphere on the ship is good and everyone on board is fine.”

However, the cause of why the ship was stuck was still unclear. Authorities said there were no indications that the ship had suffered any damage to its foundation.

According to the Aurora Expeditions’ website, The Ocean Explorer, built in 2021, was made to “travel to the world’s most remote destinations.”

The ship was set for a 17-day expedition and passengers paid at least $15,000 or more individually. The cruise ship had a Jacuzzi, gym and offered guests two large master bathrooms with views of the sea.

