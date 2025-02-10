Luigi Mangione Accepts $300K In Fan Donations For Legal Fund

Luigi Mangione departs Manhattan Criminal Court on December 23, 2024 in New York City. Mangione, 26, appeared for his arraignment on state murder charges in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street on December 4. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

26-year-old Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the fatal shooting case of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has shockingly received close to $300,000 in donations for his defense.

Mangione is charged with Thompson’s murder, which occured on December 4th, 2024, outside a hotel in Manhattan.

The 26-year-old is currently being charged with crimes in U.S. federal court, Pennsylvania, and New York. The Ivy League alumnus has not yet entered a plea in the other venues after entering a not guilty plea to his New York state charges.

Mangione will reportedly accept the more than $292,000 in cash donated by the December 4 Legal Committee, which established a GiveSendGo legal fund, the committee said on Monday.

“We’re thrilled that Luigi is accepting these funds so that he can mount the strongest defense possible,” stated D4 Legal Committee spokesperson Sam Beard. “The American private health insurance industry has ruined countless lives by denying people access to basic care and burying families in medical debt. It’s no surprise that Luigi’s alleged actions are understood and supported by tens of millions of hard-working Americans.”

The $300,000 announcement comes a week after Mangione’s lawyer, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, spoke to Newsweek about her client.

“Luigi is aware of the fund and very much appreciates the outpouring of support. My client plans on utilizing it to fight all three of the unprecedented cases against him,” the attorney stated.

For the duration of Mangione’s trial, the group promises to continue collecting money for him.

“We encourage his millions of supporters to find creative and public ways to advocate for him during his time behind bars, in addition to donating and sending him mail. He loves to receive letters, memes and books,” the December 4 legal committee continued.

After an intense six-day manhunt, which garnered national media attention, Mangione was taken into custody on December 10th at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He is accused of forgery, carrying a firearm without a permit, and other offenses in Pennsylvania.

Mangione waived his right to an extradition hearing and was extradited to New York on December 19th. On February 21st, he is scheduled to appear in state court in New York.

In New York, Mangione is charged with eleven crimes, including firearms offenses, first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism, and second-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism.

Federally, he is also charged with one firearm offense, two charges of stalking, and murder by use of a firearm at the federal level.

Mangione is believed to have intentionally targeted Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, in order to send a message to other health insurance companies in relation to the purported overabundance of rejected insurance claims.

However, according to UnitedHealthcare, who shared their own statement following the media-frenzied death of their CEO — over 90% of medical claims they receive are approved and paid at the time of submission, with only 0.5% of claims requiring additional review being submitted for clinical or medical reasons.

The statement follows a slew of accusations regarding how the company allegedly utilizes algorithms to refuse coverage and deny treatments for a majority of their patients.

UnitedHealthcare commented on Thompson’s death as well.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him,” a company spokesman added.

