FBI Uncovers Thousands Of Undisclosed Records Regarding JFK Assassination

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:22 PM – Monday, February 10, 2025

The FBI has reportedly uncovered thousands of undisclosed records connected to former President John F. Kennedy’s 1963 assassination.

According to a report by Axios, the FBI has released 2,400 records in connection to the November 22nd, 1963 Kennedy murder.

When the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) submitted its plan to release the JFK files, it reportedly disclosed the existence of the records, according to sources familiar with the matter.

In late January, President Donald Trump signed an executive order authorizing its release — guaranteeing more transparency for Americans, especially in light of the fact that Kennedy is considered one of the most popular and well-liked former presidents in history.

Jefferson Morley, a Washington, D.C.-based historian, journalist, and editor who is considered to be an expert on the Kennedy assassination, spoke with Axios about the release.

“This is huge. It shows the FBI is taking this seriously,” Morley stated. “The FBI is finally saying, ‘Let’s respond to the president’s order,’ instead of keeping the secrecy going.”

Kennedy was assassinated in downtown Dallas on November 22nd, 1963, as his motorcade passed in front of the Texas School Book Depository.

Kennedy’s assassin, 24-year-old Lee Harvey Oswald, fired at the president from a sixth-floor sniper’s position before being killed two days later. However, many Americans, including individuals who personally attended the Dallas event where Kennedy was shot, believe that Oswald was not the only gunman involved and that it was a coordinated incident.

