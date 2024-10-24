Louisiana: Gov. Authorizes NOLA Homeless Encampment Sweep Ahead Of Taylor Swift Concert For Safety Reasons

Homeless man Jack Halterman stands beneath Interstate 10 where over 100 homeless people sleep each night (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:07 PM – Thursday, October 24, 2024

Louisiana State Police have begun clearing a large homeless encampment near New Orleans’ Superdome ahead of upcoming Taylor Swift concerts, which are expected to attract crowds of around 150,000 people.

However, progressive city officials have responded with harsh criticisms, accusing the governor of displacing the local homeless population in order to appease T-Swift ticket holders.

The homeless encampment sweep, authorized by Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry (R-La.), has relocated at least 75 people living under an expressway roughly two blocks away, according to Louisiana State Police.

The move was announced by Kate Kelly, the governor’s spokeswoman. She addressed the issue as a safety concern for incoming visitors ahead of the major concert, as well as February’s Super Bowl which will also take place in the Superdome.

“Governor Landry understands the number one issue facing the city of New Orleans right now is the homelessness crisis, and he is working with LSP and local officials to fix this problem,” Kelly stated. “As we prepare for the city to host Taylor Swift and Super Bowl LIX, we are committed to ensuring New Orleans puts its best foot forward when on the world stage.”

City official critics say the sweep disrupts the process of finding permanent housing for the individuals after having been displaced from their encampment, despite only being moved a few blocks over.

“I am beyond disappointed that this is the way the State is getting involved, rather than partnering in the City’s efforts to house people through Home For Good. People’s livelihood is more important than a concert. I will continue working with our Office of Homeless Services and Strategy, Health Department ,and homeless providers to make meaningful improvements in New Orleanians’ housing,” stated Now Orleans City Councilmember Leslie Harris.

Additionally, the New Orleans city leaders held a press conference on Tuesday, criticizing the state’s decision to relocate the city’s largest homeless encampment.

“We are asking the governor to not perform the sweeping of this encampment and other encampments,” stated Nathaniel Fields, the director of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office of Homeless Services and Strategy. “We’re asking them to work with us and be a part of the partnership and not part of the problem.”

Although city officials expressed frustration, local residents have already been feeling angry and fed up with the homelessness problem in their city.

“I’m concerned about what’s going to happen to the people, but then again I’ve observed what’s going on here and know it has to change,” stated Andy Levin, a local resident residing nearby the encampment. “We need a long-term solution, this is not. But temporarily this camp had to be broken up.”

“When you have this large a concentration of people who are addicted to drugs and mentally ill, they go into the neighborhood. You find them defecating there, doing drugs, having sex, there is a man over there urinating right now. It’s [unsustainable] …and moving these people from the point of view of the community of Central City is necessary,” he added.

