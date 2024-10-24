Bill Clinton Calls Kari Lake ‘Physically Attractive’ While Supporting Her Senatorial Opponent: ‘Can’t Help Himself’

Former US President Bill Clinton speaks during a Get-Out-The-Vote rally for Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris. (Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:03 PM – Thursday, October 24, 2024

Kari Lake, a staunch Trump supporter and U.S. Senate candidate from Arizona, was referred to as “physically attractive” by former President Bill Clinton on Wednesday night at a campaign event alongside her opponent.

Advertisement

Clinton shared his thoughts on the Arizona campaign when he appeared with 44-year-old Democrat contender Ruben Gallego, while accidently making a slight blunder that prompted some smirks in the crowd.

“This is like a beautiful microcosm of the campaign that Kamala Harris is running for president,” Clinton said. “You got a person that grew up under sometimes challenging circumstances, who made something of his life running against someone who is physically attractive but believes that politics is a performance Art, and where, like JD Vance, she has to be prostate before the master.”

The 78-year-old former Democrat president (hopefully) meant to say “prostrate.”

In 2022, Lake, 55, made headlines as a gubernatorial candidate after becoming well-known in the Phoenix area as a popular television news anchor.

Since then, she now faces off against Gallego, a 10-year member of Congress and Marine veteran. This year’s race is for the Senate seat left empty by Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who won as a Democrat before switching to the Independent party.

Clinton has a long-standing reputation for a being a womanizer and adulterer, dating back to his 1993-2001 presidency when he had an affair with 22-year-old White House intern Monica Lewinsky, whom he later falsely denied having sexual relations with.

He also recently made strange comments at Ethel Kennedy’s funeral, where he claimed that she would constantly flirt with him and try to seduce him, prompting strange looks and laughs as he seemingly forgot that he was at a 96-year-old woman’s funeral with her whole family in attendance.

Additionally, during a recent event in Georgia, Clinton brought up the topic of illegal immigration and accused Republicans of sabotaging a border bill.

However, during his condemnation, he accidentally touched on the fact that the Biden-Harris administration was responsible for the death of a young nursing student who was raped and brutally killed by an illegal alien from Venezuela.

“You had a case in Georgia not very long ago, didn’t you? They made an ad about it. A young woman who had been killed by an immigrant,” he stated, referring to the now-deceased Laken Riley, 22. “Yeah, well, if they’d all been properly vetted, that probably wouldn’t have happened,” he added, echoing talking points by the Trump campaign.

One America News reached out to Kari Lake’s Senatorial campaign to get a comment about how she feels in regards to Bill’s flattering description of her.

“When we heard Bill was coming to town, we thought we’d have to protect our interns from him, little did we know, it was our candidate we needed shield!” said Colton Duncan, senior advisor to Kari Lake.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!