Louisiana: Anchor Resigns After Being Accused Of ‘Sexting’ Teen Who Turned Out To Be ‘Predator Hunters’ Group

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:58 PM – Wednesday, June 5, 2024

A 59-year-old Louisiana television anchor turned news director has stepped down from his position after being accused of sexting three “predator hunters” who he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

According to reports, Bill Lunn, an anchor and news director at KTBS in Shreveport, had arranged a meetup at his home with whom he thought was a 15-year-old girl on May 29th.

However, to his surprise, three men arrived instead. Lunn then immediately called the police and claimed that the three men had assaulted him and tried to steal his truck.

Nonetheless, the three men, Antonio Coleman, Kameron Kennon, and Kataurio Grigsby, waited for police officers in order to tell their side of the story.

Once authorities arrived, the pedophile hunters handed over evidence to the cops that exemplified Lunn’s predatory behavior and inappropriate messages.

“You could see the guilt in his eyes. He knew, like, ‘Oh, I’m done,’” Coleman told NBC6 News.

The three individuals, who identify as “predator hunters,” explained that they had set up a “fake MeetMe profile” and were pretending to be the teenage girl for a few weeks in an attempt to “catfish” local men who were attempting to hook up with underage girls discreetly.

They stated that late on May 28th, Lunn purportedly began communicating with the so-called teen.

“They had a little conversation going on, and he asked how old she was. The girl told him she was 15 years old,” Coleman told NBC 6.

“He was like sending pictures to her. He was saying he wanted to do this to her,” he continued. “Explicit things that I can’t say on camera.”

Coleman also said that when the news anchor showed up for the meet up, he immediately realized it was a sting operation, so he panicked and called the police before running off. Soon after, he came back and told officers that he was assaulted, attempting to paint himself as the victim.

“As Bill was running off, he yelled, ‘I have a wife and kids,’” Grigsby said. “I’m sitting there as he’s running off, like in my head, ‘How can you say that when you literally walked yourself into the house expecting to meet an underage teenager?’”

According to Dhu Thompson, Lunn’s attorney who spoke with The Post on Wednesday, the news anchor “vehemently denies” the accusations made against him.

“It is our preliminary understanding that this incident was not the result of a law enforcement investigation but rather one done by private individuals,” Thompson said in a statement. “Our primary concern at this time is that law enforcement receives all evidence surrounding this incident so that they can make a thorough and complete review. Mr. Lunn has cooperated with authorities and vehemently denies any allegations of wrongdoing. It is our hope that after a thorough review of all the evidence surrounding this matter, Mr. Lunn will be shown to be innocent and cleared of all allegations.”

Based on his LinkedIn profile, Lunn began working at KTSB in 2019 and was later promoted to news director last August. When his news network was informed about the incident, an internal investigation began and he quit his job.

As of this time, no charges have been filed against Lunn or any of the men involved in the sting operation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

