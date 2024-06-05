Election Inference Case Paused By Georgia Appeals Court

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference at Trump Tower.

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

5:55 PM – Wednesday, June 5, 2024

As it considers Donald Trump’s plea to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Georgia appeals court has halted Trump’s criminal prosecution proceedings, most likely ensuring that the trial will not take place before this year’s election.

Advertisement

The Georgia Court of Appeals halted proceedings until it comes to a consensus regarding the requests by Trump and some of his co-defendants to remove Willis from the prosecution due to her inappropriate relationship with a top prosecutor.

The court’s decision was expressed in a one-page judgment on Wednesday.

The case is not expected to go to trial until after the presidential election, when Trump, the nominee of the Republican Party, hopes to recapture the White House. Oral arguments are tentatively set for October.

There is no set date for the trial.

When Willis and then-prosecutor Nathan Wade took the stand to defend their previous relationship over a series of hearings, it was seemingly clear that it was inappropriate for them to be working together.

In the end, Judge Scott McAfee decided that Willis could continue working on the case as long as Wade stepped down, which he did.

Trump and a number of his co-defendants requested that the appeals court take up their case since they felt that the Georgia judge’s ruling was insufficient.

“The Georgia Court of Appeals has properly stayed all proceedings against President Trump in the trial court pending its decision on our interlocutory appeal, which argues the case should be dismissed and Fulton County DA Willis should be disqualified for her misconduct,” said Steve Sadow, Trump’s lead Georgia defense attorney.

Trump and a number of his allies are charged with allegedly attempting to manipulate Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results. The former president entered a not-guilty plea.

In a statement, Ashleigh Merchant, the lawyer for 2020 Trump campaign operative Michael Roman, who first revealed Willis and Wade’s relationship in an effort to remove the Fulton County district attorney from the case, applauded the appeals court’s ruling.

“We are happy that the Court of Appeals agrees with us that this issue is so important to this entire case that it decided to stop the case from moving forward in the trial court until the issue of whether or not Willis must be removed from the case can be decided,” Merchant stated. “Mr. Roman is innocent, and we hope that this misuse of the justice system will finally come to an end when a disinterested prosecutor takes over the case.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!