Longtime Trump Critic Bill Maher Compliments Him After WH Dinner: ‘One Of The Most Effective Politicians’

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:49 AM – Monday, April 7, 2025

Longtime Donald Trump critic Bill Maher, a left-leaning political commentator and television host, handed the conservative president a compliment—asserting that Trump is “one of the most effective politicians”—just days after having dinner with him at the White House.

On Sunday, Maher made the comments on his “Club Random” podcast during a conversation with NewsNation journalist Chris Cuomo, the brother of former New York Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“Trump really … is one of the most effective politicians … whatever you think of the policy and him as a person,” the 69-year-old commentator argued.

“Just as a politician, just understanding that [you should] always lean in to being more who you are,” he continued.

Last week, Maher joined the GOP president for a dinner at the White House, which was reportedly arranged by musician Kid Rock. Kid Rock also previously appeared on Maher’s podcast in March.

Nevertheless, during the most recent podcast, the comedian praised the 45th and 47th president’s political effectiveness in comparison to the Democrats, despite disagreeing with him on “most issues.”

“You know, he has those moments that no other politician has. And the Democrats have to find that guy,” Maher admitted. “But let’s be real — they’ve been searching for years, and they’re still coming up empty.”

“When he did that thing where the guy came in from the Taliban and he said, ‘This is an aerial picture of your house. If during our withdrawal one American is hurt, just know I know where you live,’” Maher said.

“I was like, ‘Oh, can we just play the music now? Because I don’t care if it’s Donald Trump and he’s the worst person ever, blah, blah, blah — I f–king love that!,’” he said.

He also went on to credit Trump’s relatability to U.S. voters.

“One time they were doing something, something was going on and he said, ‘You know what? When you come after New York, you gotta go through me.’ It’s like, oh — hometown boy,” he remarked.

Kid Rock observed that during the dinner, the conversation largely centered around topics on which everyone held common ground.

“They both have extremely deep knowledge of American history, both very smart guys, and you know, very reasonable people, even though they’ve had this pretty harsh relationship. It was cool,” he added.

