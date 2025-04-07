Johnsonville Recalls 23K Pounds Of Bratwursts Over Plastic Contamination

Johnsonville Bratwurst. Credit U.S. Department Of Agriculture.

OAN Staff James Meyers

10:57 AM – Monday, April 7, 2025

Federal inspectors announced the recall of close to 23,000 pounds of Johnsonville cheddar bratwurst shipped to 10 states after plastic was reportedly found in the product by shoppers.

Johnsonville, based in Momence, Illinois, produced the meat products on February 5, 2025, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Specifically, 19-ounce, sealed try packages containing five pieces of Johnsonville Bacon Cheddar Bratwurst with the package code “B9FOD” were recalled. The label of each recalled product bears the establishment number “Est. 1647,” FSIS noted.

A photo of the recalled product’s label can be found on the FSIS website.

The following states received the bratwurst in their grocery stores; Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The agency stated they discovered the problem after Johnsonville alerted the agency that it received two complaints from consumers, reporting hard plastic material being found in the bratwurst.

Currently, there have been no confirmed reports of injury due to eating the product at the time of the recall, though anyone with concerns is encouraged to contact their healthcare provider.

FSIS said that anyone in possession of the recalled meat should throw them away or return them to the store for a refund or replacement.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Amanda Fritsch, the consumer relations coordinator at Johnsonville, by calling 888-556-2728 or emailing her at [email protected]

