Listeria Outbreak Leads To 2 Deaths, 28 Hospitalizations So Far: ‘Deli Meat Culprit’

Sandwich Meats for sale are seen at the Eastern Market February 25, 2014, in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Paul J. Richards (Photo by PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:52 PM – Wednesday, July 24, 2024

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that a listeria outbreak associated with “sliced deli meats” has left two people dead and 28 others hospitalized across twelve U.S. states.

The CDC provided an update on the matter, saying that the brands of deli meat linked to the outbreak are still “unknown,” but an ongoing investigation is underway to identify the particular products and brands that have been tainted.

“Products sold at the deli, especially those sliced or prepared at the deli, can be contaminated with Listeria,” the CDC said. “Listeria spreads easily among deli equipment, surfaces, hands and food.”

Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin are the U.S. states that have been impacted by the outbreak.

“Listeria is a type of bacteria that can cause illness known as listeriosis. The CDC defines listeriosis as ‘a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes,’” CBS News reported.

It is particularly dangerous for those who are immunocompromised, elderly (65 years of age or older), or pregnant. The agency estimates that 1,600 people contract listeriosis annually, and 260 of 1,600 typically died from it.

The CDC advises anyone who is more susceptible to stay away from deli meat or to cook them until they are boiling hot and the interior temperature reaches 165°F.

The Mayo Clinic also noted that while deli meats have been implicated in the current outbreak, other food items, such as unpasteurized raw milk and products made from it, or raw vegetables that have come into contact with listeria in the soil or fertilizer, may also be at risk of contracting the bacteria.

Symptoms and indicators of listeria can differ. Diarrhea and vomiting are common signs of intestinal sickness, which often begins 24 hours after consuming contaminated food and lasts for one to three days.

“This kind of illness is rarely diagnosed because laboratories do not regularly test patient stool (poop) samples for Listeria,” the CDC continued. But this can develop into invasive illness, which is when the bacteria spreads beyond the intestines.

After consuming tainted food, invasive sickness symptoms, also known as invasive listeriosis, typically appear two weeks later. In non-pregnant individuals, symptoms include: Flu-like symptoms, including fatigue and aches in the muscles, headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and seizures.

“Symptoms in non-pregnant people can be severe,” the CDC added. “Almost 1 in 6 non-pregnant people with invasive listeriosis die.”

