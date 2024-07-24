FBI Director Reiterates Concerns Regarding Terrorist Attacks By Foreign Nationals As Election Approaches

FBI Director Christopher Wray appears before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 24, 2024. (Photo by CHRIS KLEPONIS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:24 PM – Wednesday, July 24, 2024

On Wednesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before Congress, expressing his concern that terrorists may have crossed the border covertly and could be preparing an attack similar to the ISIS takeover of a Russian concert hall this year.

According to security experts, Wray is “increasingly concerned” about terrorist assaults on “soft targets”—locations frequented by regular Americans. He linked that anxiety to the recent rise in illegal immigration along the border, expressing concern about who may have entered unnoticed.

The director said he can’t estimate how many foreign terrorists are in the country, adding that not all of them are border entries.

“We are increasingly concerned about the possibility not just of a foreign terrorist attack, which is very much a concern, but even the potential for a coordinated foreign terrorist attack, perhaps like what we’ve seen against the concert hall in Russia,” Wray told the House Judiciary Committee.

While a lot of attention has been focused on the quantity of terrorist suspects found attempting to enter the country covertly through the southern border, he stated that he is more concerned about those who have already entered unnoticed.

“I am increasingly concerned that foreign terrorists could seek to exploit vulnerabilities at our southwest border or at other ports of entry or other aspects of our immigration system to facilitate an attack here in the United States,” Wray added.

