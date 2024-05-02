Lindsey Graham Says FBI Has His Phone After He Was Hacked By Chuck Schumer Impersonator

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on December 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:22 PM – Thursday, May 2, 2024

Senator Lindsey Graham has stated that the FBI currently has his phone and is investigating a scam caller who contacted him while impersonating Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

On Wednesday, Graham (R-S.C.) made the announcement while at the Hill and Valley Summit during a gathering of lawmakers, defense contractors, venture capitalists and others connected to the national security sphere.

“My phone is in the hands of the FBI now,” Graham said. “So I get a message, I think, from Schumer, it ain’t from Schumer, and next thing you know, my phone’s, I don’t know what. Anything you can create apparently can be hacked.”

Graham’s spokesperson Taylor Reidy said that the possible hack is now under investigation.

“The Sergeant at Arms is investigating a possible hack of Sen. Graham’s phone,” Reidy said.

