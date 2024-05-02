Fmr Trump Prosecutor Pleads The Fifth On Probe, Refused To Answer If He Violated Trump’s Constitutional Rights

Ahearing of the Weaponization of the Federal Government subcommittee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on February 09, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Tom McGrath

5:27 PM –Thursday, May 2, 2024

Former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz pleaded the Fifth when he was asked whether he broke the law to investigate Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Representative Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) shared a clip of his time during a House Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing to X (Twitter) on Thursday.

Throughout the hearing, which took place last year, Gaetz asked Pomerantz if he violated the New York State Bar, the Constitution, or misused federal funds during his probe.

In response, Pomerantz repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right.

Pomerantz’s memoir claims he resigned over Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s hesitation to prosecute Trump.

Bragg indicted Trump two months after Pomerantz’s departure.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!