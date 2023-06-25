LGBTQ activists chant ‘we’re coming for your children’ at NYC Drag March

(Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

5:43 PM – Sunday, June 25, 2023

On Friday, LGBTQ activists proudly screamed, “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children!” at New York City’s annual drag queen parade in Manhattan.

Hundreds of drag queens and other pro-LGBTQ attendees marched through New York City’s Tompkins Square Park.

The march started off New York City’s “Pride Weekend,” which commemorates the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, a watershed moment in the history of LGBT rights in the United States.

The drag march on Friday passed through NYC’s East Village and concluded at the Stonewall Inn.

Throughout the Friday event, members of the controversial Queer and Transgender organization Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (SPI) were seen making an appearance as well.

The notable anti-Catholic and anti-Christian organization made global headlines earlier this month when the Los Angeles Dodgers elected to celebrate them during the team’s annual LGBTQ pride event.

Although most people who saw the circulating video online were aware that the chanting activists were making a poor attempt at humor by saying they were “coming for your children,” it was still considered distasteful and unsettling for many in an era of rising trends regarding schools and public libraries organizing Transgender or Gay pride events for very young and impressionable children, such as “Drag Queen Story Hour.”

There has been a significant increase in the number of psychologically confused and disturbed adolescents who claim to suffer from gender dysphoria and feel that their “body does not belong to them.”

However, many parents are not “connecting the dots,” since many progressive gender ideals and conceptions are frequently spoon-fed to their children at school and through television shows and movies.

Photo via: Komodo Health Inc.

