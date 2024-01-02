Lauren Boebert Accuses Hollywood Celebs Of ‘Trying To Buy’ Her Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CA). (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

6:29 PM – Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Rep. Lauren Boebert is attributing her decision to move to a different district in part to notable celebrities such as Barbra Streisand and actor Ryan Reynolds.

In an interview on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast on Saturday, Boebert (R-Colo.) accused the Hollywood actors of “trying to buy” her current congressional district by contributing to her Democrat opponent, Adam Frisch.

She said that the decision was based on “how we can best defend and advance conservative principles” as the rationale behind moving the state’s Congressional districts from the 3rd to the 4th.

“But we need a strong voice there, and we have to shut down the Hollywood elites who are trying to buy my current district,” she said. “There has been close to $10 million poured into this district to buy the seat, and Colorado 3rd District is not for sale.”

Boebert will not be facing Frisch again after announcing last week that she would be switching districts. In the 2022 midterm elections, she lost to Frisch by a mere 546 votes. Since then, Frisch has also raised more money for his campaign than Boebert has, with $7.7 million to her $2.2 million.

As Boebert has expressed consistently, she “will not allow dark money” to “steal this seat.” In the most recent interview, she reiterated that assertion and maintained that Hollywood is directly funding her opponents.

“It’s coming from Hollywood when you have Barbra Streisand coming in and donating to the Democrat, when you have Ryan Reynolds coming in and donating to the Democrat,” she said. “It shows you that Hollywood is trying to buy their way into Congress.”

Federal Election Commission records show that Reynolds contributed $500 to Frisch’s campaign in March and Streisand donated $1,000 in April.

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) said last year that he would not be seeking reelection, hence why Boebert is now vying for his seat. Due to the controversy-plagued tenure of Boebert, the Republican nominee for the state’s 3rd Congressional District now has a better chance of beating Frisch as a result of the swap.

