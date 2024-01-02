Convicted Ballot Harvester Is Appointed Vice-Mayor of San Luis

(Photo via: City of San Luis)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

6:14 PM – Tuesday, January 2, 2024

A convicted Ballot harvester has been appointed to serve as the new Vice Mayor of San Luis, Arizona.

The harvester, Gloria Torres, was appointed on December 13th, just a few months after she pleaded guilty to ballot fraud in June 2023.

Torres, along with Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin, were first indicted in October of 2022 on two Class 6 felonies of conspiracy and ballot abuse.

The indictment came after a two-year long investigation conducted by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office with assistance from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.

David Lara and Gary Garcia Snyder from Yuma County first exposed the harvesting activities through hidden video surveillance outside of a San Luis polling station back in July 2020.

Along with Torres and Mayorquin, former San Luis Mayor Guillermina Fuentes and local resident Alma Yadira Juarez were convicted in 2022 in part based on the video evidence.

Torres was appointed by Vice Mayor Luis E. Cabrera’s recommendation as well as council member Matias Rosales and she was approved on a 4-3 vote by the council.

After pleading guilty to ballot harvesting, Torres was placed on a two-year sentence of “supervised probation in accordance with the formal judgment” and was forced to report to Adult Probation on the day of her sentencing.

