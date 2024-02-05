Las Vegas Casinos Reach Tentative Contracts With Culinary Union Ahead Of Super Bowl

A video board displays a logo for Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 01, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be played on February 11, 2024, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

3:06 PM – Monday, February 5, 2024

Now that the eagerly awaited Super Bowl week has arrived, a union representing hospitality workers claims that it has reached a tentative agreement with six more hotel-casinos in downtown Las Vegas.

Advertisement

The new agreement even halted a Monday morning walkout during the very busy Super Bowl week.

The Culinary Workers Union announced that it had reached a tentative five-year contract with the Four Queens, Golden Nugget, Binion’s, Fremont, and Main Street that covers almost 1,000 workers.

Meanwhile, the union reached a tentative agreement on Sunday with Downtown Grand, which represents almost 200 workers.

The Las Vegas Strip’s three biggest employers, MGM Resorts International, Caesar Entertainment and Wynn Resorts, reached deals last year with the 40,000 member-union, avoiding a possible historic strike.

Since January, the union had settled negotiations with most of the large-scale properties in the Las Vegas area, including Circus Circus, Sahara Las Vegas, the Strat, Circa Resort, and downtown’s El Cortez.

Additionally, the Super Bowl is predicted to bring in around 330,000 people to Las Vegas this week, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The Super Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium, and the two NFL teams playing will be the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!