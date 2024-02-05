King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer

CAMBERLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on April 14, 2023 in Camberley, England. The parade marks the end of 44 weeks of training for 171 Officer Cadets. It is the first time King Charles III has inspected Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst since becoming Monarch. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign’s parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on April 14, 2023 in Camberley, England.(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores
10:15 AM –Monday, February 5, 2024

Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer.

During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” according to the emailed statement. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

The type of cancer and the stage are unknown at this time.

This announcement comes after the King underwent a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate at the end of January.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

