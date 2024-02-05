King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer

OAN’s Sophia Flores
10:15 AM –Monday, February 5, 2024
Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer.
“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” according to the emailed statement. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”
The type of cancer and the stage are unknown at this time.
This announcement comes after the King underwent a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate at the end of January.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
