King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer

King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign’s parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on April 14, 2023 in Camberley, England.(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

10:15 AM –Monday, February 5, 2024

Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” according to the emailed statement. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

The type of cancer and the stage are unknown at this time.

This announcement comes after the King underwent a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate at the end of January.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

