Larry Elder To Return To Radio After 2-Year Break 

Republican presidential candidate conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder speaks to guests at the Republican Party of Iowa 2023 Lincoln Dinner on July 28, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:57 PM – Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Conservative Libertarian talk show host Larry Elder has returned to radio after a two-year break.

Advertisement

The Salem Media group announced Elder’s return on Monday, noting that he would be replacing host Brandon Tatum.

“We are happy to announce that the ‘Sage from South Central’ is back on the radio and TV where he belongs,” the announcement said.

Elder, 72, first joined KRLA‘s AM 870 The Answer in 2016, and he was later syndicated nationwide by Salem Radio Network.

Elder took a leave of absence from his broadcasting career in 2021 to enter the recall campaign against Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.). Elder received the most votes among the 50 contenders vying to succeed the governor, but Newsom was ultimately not recalled.

Elder also previously announced his candidacy for president back in October 2023, but he later withdrew and backed former President Donald Trump instead.

The 72-year-old keeps himself busy as is the host of the “Larry Elder – We’ve Got a Country to Save” podcast, which will reportedly continue recording and reaches a half-million downloads per episode.

In addition to his podcast, Elder will be heard nationally on the Salem networks again from 6-9 p.m. ET.

“By popular demand, the watchman returns to his post,” Elder said of his return.

“Larry is one of a rare breed who actually grew in popularity and influence AFTER he departed the radio,” said Phil Boyce, senior vice president of Spoken Word for Salem Media Group. “Now we get to hear his sage words of wisdom daily on radio stations across the country, on Salem News Channel, and the Salem Podcast Network.”

Tatum expressed that he was “honored to make room” for Elder’s return, and that he will still be on his YouTube channel, which boasts 3 million subscribers.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!