Department Of Energy Announces $2.2B Investment In Strengthening Power Grid

A figure looks at the dynamic map board showing power distribution through California’s electrical grids in the control center of the California Independent System Operator. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:26 PM – Tuesday, August 6, 2024

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced its plans to invest $2.2 billion into the nation’s power grid in an attempt to revamp the grid against the threat of extreme weather and move forward with President Joe Biden’s clean energy program.

The Department of Energy (DOE) pushed the funding towards eight electric transmission and microgrid projects spanning across 18 states.

The grants will add 1,000 miles of transmission lines and 50,000 megawatts of capacity to the grid.

“The first half of 2024 has already broken records for the hottest days in Earth’s history, and as extreme weather continues to hit every part of the country, we must act with urgency to strengthen our aging grid,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm.

The DOE claims that the investment will “catalyze nearly $10 billion in total public and private investment to bring reliable, affordable, clean energy to Americans.”

Biden has previously announced his lofty goals of achieving a zero-carbon emissions grid by 2035.

“In order to reach President Biden and Vice President Harris’ climate and clean energy goals, we need a bigger, smarter, more resilient grid,” said John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the President for International Climate Policy.

“The investing in America agenda is providing the largest electric grid infrastructure investment in history to strengthen America’s power grid while lowering energy costs and creating good-paying jobs. Under the Biden-Harris Administration’s leadership, the U.S. is projected to build more new electric generation capacity this year than in two decades while also mobilizing to upgrade thousands of miles of existing transmission lines. This includes catalyzing nationwide collaboration on modern grid technologies and funding their deployment, accelerating transmission permitting, and increasing grid capacity to support electricity demand to support increased electrification, data centers, and manufacturing,” The Department of Energy wrote in a statement.

