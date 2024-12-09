Lara Trump Steps Down As RNC Co-Chair Amid Speculation About Florida Senate Run

Co-chair of the US Republican National Committee Lara Trump delivers a speech during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Buenos Aires on December 4, 2024. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)

James Meyers

11:26 AM – Monday, December 9, 2024

Lara Trump announced on X that she would be stepping down as co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), explaining that during her time in her role, the RNC had three distinct goals and they have all now been accomplished.

Lara, the wife of Eric Trump, the president-elect’s second son, started her political career as co-chair of the RNC in March 2024, but it has been widely discussed that she is considering her potential options as her father-in-law heads back into the White House for a second term.

“With that big win, I kind of feel like my time is up,” she said. “What I intended to do has been done.”

Lara only began her journey as co-chair in March and was vital in Republicans retaking control of the Senate while maintaining a small House majority.

According to reports, there has been discussions regarding whether she may be considered as a replacement for Florida Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), as Trump has said that Rubio will be chosen as the next secretary of state.

In November, during a discussion with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Lara said that she “would love to serve the people of Florida” and “would love to consider” filling the seat if asked.

On Sunday, Lara discussed with Howard Kurtz how much of an honor it would be to even be considered.

“Certainly, we’ve all had the opportunity over the past nine years to fully involve ourselves in politics, to understand the American people, what they want, and we’ve all been residents of the state of Florida now for over three years,” she said. “If that’s something that’s put in front of me, it would be a true honor.”

She has received support from several people so far. Elon Musk responded to her X post, saying, “Lara Trump is genuinely great.” Senator Lindsey Graham, (R-S.C.), said on Hannity that he “would be like over-the-top excited” and that Republicans “could not do better … than Lara Trump.”

However, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) will still have the power to choose Rubio’s replacement.

