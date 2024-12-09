Harris’ Chief Of Staff Praises Her ‘Flawless Campaign’ Amid Allegations of Racial Discrimination From Black Staffers

US Vice President Kamala Harris and US President Joe Biden arrive to deliver remarks during National Small Business Week, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 1, 2023. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris’ chief of staff, Sheila Nix, recently voiced that Harris ran a “pretty flawless campaign,” despite losing every single swing state and becoming the first Democrat to lose the popular vote in 20 years.

“I think the vice president was the best position of all the possible people on our side. She had been sitting vice president for 3 ½ years and was also part of the campaign and was ready to jump in,” Nix stated.

“We obviously had a lot of things to do right away. We had to get the delegates so that she could be the nominee. We had to flip the convention to her instead of President Biden. We had to merge teams and we had a 107-day campaign in front of us and we had to move quickly,” she continued.

“I would posit she ran a pretty flawless campaign, and she did all the steps that [were] required to be successful,” Nix added. “And I think – obviously, we did not win, but I do think we hit all the marks.”

Meanwhile, some Democrats have begun criticizing the Harris campaign for spending over $1 billion in donor money, while only revealing after the fact that the internal polling had Harris in a deficit, despite polling from mainstream media sources that claimed Trump and Harris were neck and neck.

Reports have also emerged in relation to how the campaign is now facing a debt of roughly $20 million, which the Democratic National Committee has since denied.

“They’re really pissed now, and the damage that the 2024 campaign has done, that the damage that this decade has done to the Democratic brand is almost unfathomable, almost unfathomable,” stated veteran Democrat strategist James Carville.

“But I’m telling you, without complete transparency, the campaign – we think – raised a billion and a half dollars. OK, we know that Future Forward, the last we saw, was $900 million, so we can assume that they got to a billion before election,” Carville continued. “That’s two and a half freaking billion dollars.”

“Does anybody have any idea where that money went? I mean, I have some places I [can] start looking,” he added.

Most recently, the Harris campaign is also facing internal criticism from some of its staffers who are people of color (POC), for what they claim was “outright racial discrimination” against them throughout the campaign, according to a report from the New York Times.

“After Ms. Harris’ loss, Black campaign employees set up a call to talk about career opportunities with Angela Rye, a political strategist and podcast host. The discussion quickly shifted as they shared their anger at how the campaign had treated them, and how underfunded and haphazard their field operations had been in several battleground states,” according to the New York Times.

The report stems from an internal survey, which revealed that “Black staff members were frustrated with campaign leaders and felt that their ideas were ignored at a rate far higher than their [White] peers.”

“Some complained of outright racial discrimination. The campaign’s leadership was made aware of the survey’s results,” the article continued.

