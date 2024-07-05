Labour Party In United Kingdom Wins Election

Labour leader and incoming Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and wife Victoria greet supporters as they enter 10 Downing Street following Labour’s landslide election victory on July 5, 2024 in London, England. The Labour Party won a landslide victory in the 2024 general election, ending 14 years of Conservative government (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

4:47 PM – Friday, July 5, 2024

In the general election, the opposition Labour Party of the United Kingdom defeated the ruling Conservatives after a 14-year reign with a sizable parliamentary majority.

Labour gained the necessary threshold to govern on its own early on Friday morning, and departing PM Rishi Sunak announced his loss. Soon after, Sunak left Downing Street and gave up his position as head of the Conservative Party.

The country’s new Prime Minister is Keir Starmer, the head of the center-left Labour party, who announced his victory in the early hours of the morning.

“It is surely clear to everyone that our country needs a bigger reset, a rediscovery of who we are,” Starmer said on 10 Downing Street.

Following the 179-seat majority won by former prime minister Tony Blair in 1997, the Labour party secured its second-largest majority. Meanwhile, the Reform UK Party’s rise in votes made the Conservative Party record its worst-ever result in terms of seats.

The 650-member House of Commons is the lower house of parliament of the United Kingdom. Millions of people voted on Thursday for their local representatives in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Voters are still tallying the final few ballots.

(Photo via: CNBC News)

As he assembles his cabinet after Labour’s resounding election triumph, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer named Rachel Reeves as the nation’s first female Finance Minister.

Meanwhile, Angela Rayner was named deputy Prime Minister by Starmer. She will also hold the position of secretary for “communities, housing, and levelling up.”

“Levelling Up means creating opportunities for everyone across the UK by: improving jobs, pay and living standards. making streets safer. protecting health and wellbeing,” according to the campaign website.

Yvette Cooper, the former Home Secretary and Interior Minister, is one of the other high-ranking appointments made thus far. John Healy was named Defense Minister by Starmer, and David Lammy was named Foreign Minister of the UK.

