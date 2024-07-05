Biden Declares That He Is The ‘First Black Woman To Serve With A Black President’

President Joe Biden speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at Sherman Middle School on July 05, 2024 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

4:00 PM – Friday, July 5, 2024

In an attempt to reassure voters that he is still qualified for presidential office, President Joe Biden misrepresented himself once more when he publicly claimed to be the “first Black woman to serve with a Black president.”

A week after his disastrous debate performance, the 81-year-old president made the embarrassing error while trying to find the appropriate words during an appearance on Philadelphia’s WURD radio station on Thursday as part of an Independence Day media spotlight.

As he talked about having been the vice president under former President Barack Obama and then selecting Kamala Harris as his own, Biden seemed to mix up his words again.

“By the way, I’m proud to be, as I said, the first vice president, [the] first black woman to serve with a black president,” he told radio host Andrea Lawful-Sanders.

Biden had previously boasted in the interview about having chosen Kamala Harris, the first Black woman to be vice president, and he also highlighted choosing Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to be appointed to the Supreme Court.

While informing the host that he understood the racial significance of Jackson’s U.S. Supreme Court nomination for “a young girl who is in school and having trouble,” Biden made the comparison.

However, the second comment regarding Jackson came off as racist to many social media users who posted about it.

“Biden assumes that Ketanji Brown Jackson was a young girl ‘having trouble in school’ because she’s Black? Yikes,” said one X (Twitter) user.

Additionally, the gaffe was just one of many errors and blunders that Biden expressed in the interview, which sought to reassure Americans that his disastrous debate performance was an isolated incident.

Biden also made the strange claim that he was the “first president that got elected statewide in the state of Delaware when I was a kid.”

At another point, he asserted that he understood the “Black struggle” for representation because, before John F. Kennedy was elected into office more than 60 years ago, he believed that Catholics could not become president.

“I looked at John Kennedy and said, ‘Well, he — John — he got elected. Why can’t I get elected?’” Biden said. “People need things to look up to.”

However, Ammar Moussa, a spokesman for Biden’s reelection campaign, swiftly chastised the media for drawing attention to the president’s latest mistakes.

