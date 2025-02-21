Kristi Noem Shows Most Heinous Illegal Aliens Removed From U.S.

OAN Staff Sam Valk
2:09 PM – Friday, February 21, 2025
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has exposed some of the worst foreigners who have been removed from the country.
Advertisement
In a video posted to X on Thursday, Noem showed just a few of the invaders convicted of heinous crimes who the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has removed so far from the United States.
Among those, included a convicted child molester and child sex abuse material “pornographer.”
This comes after Noem had warned illegal aliens to leave the country now, since they will never be allowed to return — once deported.
Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts
Advertisements below