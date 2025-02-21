Kristi Noem Shows Most Heinous Illegal Aliens Removed From U.S.

In this handout photo provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the New York City Fugitive Operations Team, joined by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, conducted targeted enforcement operations resulting in the arrest of an illegal Dominican national on January 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sam Valk

2:09 PM – Friday, February 21, 2025

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has exposed some of the worst foreigners who have been removed from the country.

In a video posted to X on Thursday, Noem showed just a few of the invaders convicted of heinous crimes who the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has removed so far from the United States.

Among those, included a convicted child molester and child sex abuse material “pornographer.”

This comes after Noem had warned illegal aliens to leave the country now, since they will never be allowed to return — once deported.

