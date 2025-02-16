Kentucky: At Least 8 Dead Amid ‘Historic’ Flooding

In this aerial view, the Barren River floods around Kentucky Route 185 on February 16, 2025 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Severe winter storms brought torrential rains causing intense flooding in Kentucky and parts of Florida and Georgia. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

At least eight people have died as flooding spreads across Kentucky.

According to Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.), all of the state’s 120 counties have reported flooding and at least eight people have died so far.

In Clay County, 73-year-old Donald Keith Nicholson was found dead in floodwaters.

According to Hart County Coroner Anthony Roberts, in Hart County, a 7-year-old girl and her 35-year-old mother died Saturday night after being swept away by floodwaters.

Two others died in Pike County; and one died in each of Washington, Clay and Nelson counties.

Pike County Deputy Coroner Emory Wolford said he is continuing investigations and couldn’t immediately reveal the names of the deceased.

Beshear stated that he expects the death toll to climb.

“Kentucky, we are seeing dangerous and life-threatening conditions across the state, and things are only going to get tougher due to widespread flooding and incoming weather,” Beshear posted on social media.

Rainfall began statewide on Friday evening and persisted all day Saturday. More than 300 state and federal roads were closed in Kentucky on Sunday morning, with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet describing the damage as “historic.”

On Sunday, President Donald Trump approved federal aid after the governor declared a state of emergency.

Beshear thanked Trump, stating that it was the fastest he had ever seen a president sign off on an emergency declaration. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is already on the scene.

