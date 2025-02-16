Dem Senator Admits The Democrat Brand ‘Is Really Bad,’ Adds ‘Over-The-Top Wokeism Was A Valid Attack’

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) listens to the testimony of U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee for Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:22 PM – Sunday, February 16, 2025

Virginia Democrat Senator Mark Warner admitted over the weekend that the Democrat brand is “really bad,” and the “over-the-top wokeism” is a “valid attack” against the party.

Warner (D-Va.) reflected on the 2024 election, stating at the Munich Security Conference over the weekend that the “Democrats’ brand is really bad, and I think this was an election based on culture.”

“The Democrats’ kind of failure to connect on a cultural basis with a wide swath of Americans is hugely problematic,” he continued. “I think the majority of the party realizes that the ideological purity of some of the groups is a recipe for disaster and that candidly the attack on over-the-top wokeism was a valid attack.”

“Until you can make a cultural connection, I’m not sure people are gonna listen to you on issues.”

Warner’s comments follow after the Democrats lost the House, the Senate, and the presidency to President Donald Trump and the GOP after Trump ran on securing the border, reducing inflation and exiting detrimental foreign entanglements, which are all extremely favorable policy positions among the American people.

The Virginia senator characterized Trump’s strategy of appearing on alternative media platforms as “ahead of his time.”

President Trump was able to get his message out on massive internet platforms during his campaign such as “The Joe Rogan Experience” with comedian host Joe Rogan, which has amassed 55 million views on YouTube alone.

Trump also appeared on massive internet shows amassing tens of millions of views with hosts like comedian Theo Von, streamer Adin Ross, and pranksters the Nelk Boys, among others.

“That’s extraordinary and Democrats have got a lot to learn from that,” Warner added.

Additionally, Warner isn’t the first Democrat to speak out against the direction the party has headed towards, as Democrat Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) stated “It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them.”

Top Democrat party leaders have attempted to place the blame on each other, as Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) attempted to blame former President Joe Biden for the Democrats loss for not dropping out sooner to hold a Democrat primary.

Following President Trump’s mandate victory, Pelosi stated that “had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race,” despite her immediately endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the ticket.

“The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary,” she continued.

Pelosi is widely attributed to be the deciding factor in pressuring Biden to end his reelection efforts following his disastrous debate performance against Trump over the summer.

Meanwhile, Biden seemingly shot back at Pelosi following Harris’s election loss, stating that “It’s presumptuous to say” that he could have won if he were to have stayed in the race, “but I think yes.”

