Katy Perry, Gayle King And Others Return After ‘All-Female Crew’ Space Trip With Bezos’ Fiancée On Blue Origin’s New Shepard Rocket

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:04 PM – Monday, April 14, 2025

Singer Katy Perry, television personality Gayle King, and other women joined Lauren Sanchez, who is engaged to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, on an all female space crew in Blue Origin’s New Shepard (NS) rocket.

They safely landed back on earth after experiencing a brief space flight.

On Monday, Jeff Bezos’ rocket blasted off from Texas with the three women and crewmates Amanda Nguyen, a scientist and activist, aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

They experienced a 11-minute space tourism flight before returning safely back to earth.

The crew flew approximately “62 miles above earth,” just passing the Karman Line designating outer space, “where the void of space, moon, and blue planet can be seen.” Since the flight was a short duration, the crew only experienced four-minutes of non-gravity.

As the end of the brief flight approached, they parachute landed back down in Texas.

The women were heard laughing and cheering as they disembarked the spacecraft, with Sánchez embracing Bezos and Perry expressing her gratitude by kissing the ground.

Perry also revealed that during the flight, she sang Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World.”

“I think that is not about me. It’s not about singing my songs. It’s about collective energy there. It’s about us,” Perry stated. “It’s about making space for future women and taking up space and belonging. And it’s about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it,” she continued. “This is all for the benefit of Earth.”

Perry also said that she plans to write a new song about the “once in a lifetime” experience.

“It’s really quiet and peaceful,” she continued. “It’s such a reminder about how we need to do better, be better. Do better, be better human beings.” Sanchez, who previously founded Black Ops Aviation, a female-owned aerial film and production company, chimed in as well.

“I can’t put it into words. We got to see the moon!” Sanchez said. “The Earth looked so quiet … I don’t think you could describe it.”

Nguyen, Flynn and Bowe were all in tears when arriving. Nguyen noted that she saw the experience as an opportunity “to heal” from the sexual assault that upended her STEM studies years ago.

“[I’m] so grateful to everyone who made it a reality,” Nguyen said.

“This mum went to space!” Flynn cheered.

Once they arrived back down on earth, Oprah Winfrey, Kris Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian were among the many celebrities who were present to support the crew’s journey.

