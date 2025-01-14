Kate Middleton Reveals She Is In Remission From Cancer: ‘It’s A Relief’

Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with members of the Emergency Services during a visit to Southport Community Centre on October 10, 2024 in Southport, England. (Photo by Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

5:36 PM – Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Four months after announcing that she is cancer-free, Kate Middleton is reportedly now in remission.

Many people continue to experience “late effects” or “long-term side effects” from their cancer treatment even after they are deemed “cancer-free.” Depending on the type of cancer and the treatment they received, these side effects can include physical problems like fatigue, pain, nerve damage, infertility, and cognitive difficulties.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Catherine the Princess of Wales shared photos from her surprise visit to the hospital where she received her cancer treatments.

After she announced her diagnosis in March 2024, the British royal received treatment at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London.

“I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year,” she started. “It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery,” she stated in her caption. “As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

Being in “remission” means that your cancer treatment eliminated or reduced the symptoms and signs of cancer in your body. While being in remission doesn’t necessarily mean that you are cured of cancer, it’s a positive step — as there is no “active” cancer in your body.

In September 2024, the mother of three announced that she completed her chemotherapy treatments.

