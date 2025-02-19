Kansas: Republicans Override Democrat Governor’s Veto, Banning Gender Transition Procedures For Children

The Kansas capital building is seen on November 8, 2022 in Topeka, Kansas. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:21 PM – Wednesday, February 19, 2025

On Tuesday, Kansas Republicans voted to ban gender transition medical procedures for minors, overriding a veto from Democrat Governor Laura Kelly.

The “Help Not Harm Act” was passed by a vote of 31-9 in the state Senate, and 85-34 in the state House, officially banning doctors from performing gender transition surgeries on minors who struggle with gender dysphoria.

“A state employee whose official duties include the care of children shall not, while engaged in those official duties, promote the use of social transitioning or provide or promote medication or surgery,” the text of the bill states.

The bill also prohibits doctors from prescribing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to minors as well, meaning that healthcare officials who provide transgender care to minors could be subject to legal action.

After conducting a lengthy study that found no evidence that puberty blockers benefit gender dysphoric patients’ mental health, a physician and trans rights activist admitted that she purposefully postponed the publishing of a $10 million taxpayer-funded study on the impact of these medications on minors — since it didn’t result in the outcome she so desperately hoped for.

“Today, we sign the Help Not Harm Act in honor of the children who Governor Kelly failed to protect with her repeated vetoes of this sensible legislation,” stated Senate President Ty Masterson and House Speaker Dan Hawkins, in a joint statement.

“With help from Kansas voters last fall, we were able to override her veto and protect Kansas children from these harmful, irreversible, and experimental gender-reassignment surgeries and medicines. We are so thankful to everyone who made this victory for common-sense possible,” the joint statement continued.

Kelly previously voted to veto the legislation, stating that it is “infringing on parental rights.”

“It is disappointing that the Legislature continues to push for government interference in Kansans’ private medical decisions instead of focusing on issues that improve all Kansans’ lives,” she continued.

Republican Kansas representatives responded to Kelly’s veto, calling it “disgraceful.”

“Yet again, putting her radical liberal ideology above the safety of Kansas kids. Child mutilation is not a parental right and on the contrary, should be criminal,” wrote Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.).

With Kelly’s veto effectively null, Kansas is now the 27th state to ban or restrict transgender procedures for minors, following President Donald Trump’s executive order banning federal funding for such care.

“Despite Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s best efforts, the mutilation and sterilization of minors will not happen in Kansas,” Marshall stated. “Praise God!”

