Hurricane, The Most Decorated Dog In U.S. History Who Stopped WH Intruder, Has Passed Away

(Photo via; White House)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:57 PM – Wednesday, February 18, 2025

Hurricane the K-9, the most decorated dog in United States history, has died at 15-years-old.

Advertisement

On Monday, his handler, Marshall Mirarchi, announced the passing of Hurricane.

“As much as we knew this time was coming, there was no way to prepare. We miss him so much. A huge hole that can never be replaced,” he said.

As a former Special Operations Canine for the U.S. Secret Service, Hurricane became the nation’s most decorated dog for taking down a White House intruder on October 22nd, 2014, while former Democrat President Barack Obama and his family were inside.

After the intruder climbed over the fence of the White House complex, he was met by another Secret Service dog. After the intruder fought that dog off, he was met by Hurricane, who wrestled him to the ground.

Thanks to Hurricane’s quick response, Secret Service agents were able to apprehend the intruder — who came within 100 yards of the First Couple.

He was then retired two years later in 2016 due to the injuries he sustained during the heroic attack. According to Mirarchi, the intruder “beat Hurricane really bad — but Hurricane did not give up.”

The fence jumper left Hurricane with damaged hips and swelling in his legs.

Hurricane received numerous honors, including the United States Secret Service Award for Merit, the Department of Homeland Security Award for Valor, the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) Order of Merit, and the American Medical Center Top Dog.

The Belgian Malinois also made history as the first dog to receive the Animals in War and Peace Distinguished Service Medal — which earned him a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Additionally, Hurricane and Mirarchi were awarded the Secretary’s Award for Valor by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson for their efforts in protecting the Obama family.

On February 11th, 2025, Southwest Airlines honored Hurricane before his passing and flew him back to Washington, D.C., on its Freedom One Plane.

In honor of Hurricane, the non-profit Hurricane’s Heroes stated that they will continue to raise funds to cover the medical expenses of retired K-9 heroes.

“Our nonprofit which is Hurricane’s legacy is more important to us now than ever before,” said Mirarchi.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!