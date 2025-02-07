Kamala Harris Spotted At Lakers Game, But Few Seemed To Notice

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks after signing the drawer of her desk during a signing ceremony in the Vice President’s Ceremonial Office at the White House on January 16, 2025. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:26 AM – Friday, February 7, 2025

Former Vice President Kamala Harris and former second gentleman Doug Emhoff were spotted at the Los Angeles Lakers game Thursday night, with multiple people saying “nobody even cared” she was there on social media.

Footage that began showing up on social media showed Harris arriving at the arena with zero interest from fans as she and her husband went up the stairs to find their seats.

“Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff arrive at the Lakers game. Pretty much nobody cared,” one person exclaimed on X. “Just goes to show you how unpopular Kamala really is and how all the hoopla while she campaigned was completely fake.”

The failed Democrat presidential candidate was shown smiling and waving at some people in the crowd but it only showed a handful of people turning around to actually look at her.

Other users on social media also jumped on Harris to take shots at the couple’s lack of glamorous courtside seating.

“Kamala Harris is at the Lakers Warriors game in like row 58. Should’ve saved some of that money,” one person posted on X alongside a video of themselves sitting rows far ahead of her. The couple were in attendance as the Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors 120-112 Thursday night.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is expected to be in attendance for this Sunday’s Super Bowl in New Orleans between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Trump will become the first-ever sitting president to attend the biggest sporting event the U.S. has to offer.

