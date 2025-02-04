Trump To Attend Super Bowl LIX, Marking A First For A Sitting President

A general view is seen before Opening Night ahead of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 03, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

12:18 PM – Tuesday, February 4, 2025

The 47th president has announced that he will be attending Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Sunday, which will make him the first-ever sitting president to attend the big game.

Punchbowl News first reported that Trump would be in attendance for America’s biggest annual sports event.

The president being in attendance will make extra security necessary, with the game taking place after an ISIS terrorist drove a truck through massive crowds that were celebrating New Year’s Eve on Bourbon Street. Fourteen people were left dead and dozens were injured.

The president will also be participating in an interview with Fox News host Bret Baier, which will be seen on the network’s pregame show at 3 p.m. ahead of the 6:30 p.m. start. Kansas City Chiefs will taken on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Meanwhile, it remains a mystery which team he will be rooting for, after winning Pennsylvania and Missouri last November in the presidential election.

Four sitting vice presidents have attended the big game in Super Bowl history. In 1971, Spiro Agnew, a Baltimore Colts fan, saw them beat the Dallas Cowboys, 16-13, at the Orange Bowl in Miami.

George H.W. Bush watched the San Francisco 49ers win their first-ever Super Bowl, 26-21, over the Cincinnati Bengals at the Silverdome in Michigan.

Al Gore attended the Georgia Dome in Atlanta to watch the Dallas Cowboys beat the Buffalo Bills 30-13.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is the most recent one to attend the massive game. He attended Super Bowl LI in Houston to see the New England Patriots complete the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. They trailed 28-3 against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter. They rallied and won the game in overtime with a score of 34-28.

This year’s game will be a rematch of Super Bowl 57, which saw the Chiefs defeat the Eagles 38-35.

