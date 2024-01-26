Jury: Trump Must Pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 Million In Damages

(L) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 17: Former President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference at 40 Wall Street on January 17, 2024 in New York City. Trump held a press conference after leaving the second day of his defamation trial involving E. Jean Carroll. The trial is to determine how much money in damages the former president must pay Carroll as a result of public comments that he made both while he was president and after the jury’s verdict in May. Carroll was awarded $5 million in damages in May from the previous lawsuit. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images) / (R) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 26: E. Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court in New York as her defamation suit against Donald Trump continues on January 26, 2024 in New York City. Lawyers for both parties are expected to make their final statements today before a jury decides on a financial penalty. Carroll successfully sued Trump for defaming her when he was president, he has denied sexually assaulting her in a New York department store dressing room in the mid 1990’s. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

2:00 PM –Friday, January 26, 2024

A verdict has been reached by the jury in E. Jean Carroll’s civil defamation case against former President Donald Trump. The jury has ruled that the 45th president will pay $18.3 million in compensatory damages and an additional $65 million in punitive damages to Carroll for “defamatory public statements” he made about her in 2019.

The jury of seven men and two women came to the decision in less than three hours.

In May, a jury found the former president liable for battery in a civil trial brought forth by writer E. Jean Carroll. Carroll claimed that Trump had previously raped and assaulted her back in the 1990’s. She also claimed that Trump defamed her when she went public with the accusation in 2019.

The jury was tasked with determining whether or not the Republican presidential front-runner forcibly assaulted and defamed Carroll. They ultimately found Trump liable for defamation and battery.

However, they also found him innocent of the rape accusation.

Carroll was awarded $5 million in damages due to the alleged battery. Trump must pay this amount in addition to the $83.3 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

