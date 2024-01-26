Jury: Trump Must Pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 Million In Damages

OAN’s Sophia Flores
2:00 PM –Friday, January 26, 2024
A verdict has been reached by the jury in E. Jean Carroll’s civil defamation case against former President Donald Trump. The jury has ruled that the 45th president will pay $18.3 million in compensatory damages and an additional $65 million in punitive damages to Carroll for “defamatory public statements” he made about her in 2019.
The jury of seven men and two women came to the decision in less than three hours.
In May, a jury found the former president liable for battery in a civil trial brought forth by writer E. Jean Carroll. Carroll claimed that Trump had previously raped and assaulted her back in the 1990’s. She also claimed that Trump defamed her when she went public with the accusation in 2019.
The jury was tasked with determining whether or not the Republican presidential front-runner forcibly assaulted and defamed Carroll. They ultimately found Trump liable for defamation and battery.
However, they also found him innocent of the rape accusation.
Carroll was awarded $5 million in damages due to the alleged battery. Trump must pay this amount in addition to the $83.3 million.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts