Alina Habba: We Will Appeal E. Jean Carroll Verdict

OAN’s Sophia Flores

3:54 PM –Friday, January 26, 2024

Following the hefty $83.3 million verdict, Donald Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, announced to the press that the Trump team will “immediately” appeal the ruling.

While talking to reporters outside of a New York courtroom on Friday, Habba emphasized that she is proud to represent the former president, but also mentioned that she will not stand for what transpired behind the closed door courtroom.

“I so am proud to stand with President Trump,” she said. “But I am not proud to stand with what I saw in that courtroom.”

“We will immediately appeal,” Habba said. “We will set aside that ridiculous jury.”

While speaking to reporters, Habba further stated that the trial was “unfair” from the start, as Trump’s legal team was denied most of its requests.

“Before I walked into court, that judge decided that every single defense that President Trump had, we were not allowed to raise in front of the jury. It is in writing and I encourage the real journalists to take the minute to look at his orders,” Habba stated. “There was no proof, and I couldn’t prove that she didn’t bring in the dress, there was no DNA, there were no experts. My experts were denied. Two of them were denied to come in.” “They didn’t let me bring up that Reid Hoffman (billionaire co-LinkedIn founder) funded Ms. Kaplan (Carroll’s lawyer). And you know what we got in there? That my witness, who was her friend, who said that she is a drug addict and the drug addict is herself. That friend, I found out in there, was paid for by Ms. Kaplan’s firm. That is disgusting, that is a violation of everything I stand for, and that is why I stand with Trump,” she said. “Don’t get it twisted. We are seeing a violation of our justice system, ladies and gentleman,” she said. “You are not allowed to be stripped of every defense that you have.” “I am proud to stand with President Trump because he showed up. He stood up, he took the stand, and he faced this judge. And you know what? I’ll continue to do so with him.”

On Friday, the New York jury ruled that the 45th president must pay $18.3 million in compensatory damages and an additional $65 million in punitive damages to Carroll for “defamatory public statements” that he made about her in 2019.

