Judge: Trump Trial In Georgia Will Be Televised And Live Streamed

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

11:37 AM – Friday, September 1, 2023

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee announced on Thursday that former President Donald Trump’s election interference case will be live streamed for the public to watch.

Judge McAfee said he will allow a YouTube stream of all hearings related to the case and trials from the investigation. The former president is being tried for an alleged scheme to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results.

Additionally, the live stream will be operated by the court and there will be pool coverage for television and radio. Photography will also be allowed.

This comes after the 45th president pleaded not guilty in the case and surrendered last week at the Fulton County jail. Trump and 18 other defendants were indicted for allegedly interfering in trying to overturn the 2020 election results in the Peach State. He has been charged with 13 felony counts.

This would be the first Trump case where cameras would be allowed to capture full proceedings. The state of Georgia’s laws allows cameras in courtrooms as long as they do not disrupt courtroom proceedings.

When asked about cameras in the courtroom, Trump’s lawyer, John Lauro, said earlier this month that cameras in court would be fine.

“I personally would love to see that, “ Lauro said in a Fox News interview, adding, “I’m convinced the Biden administration does not want the American people to see Trump on trial.”

During Trump’s arraignment in New York in April, a select few photographers were allowed in the courtroom a few minutes before the start of the hearing. In New York, Trump has been charged with allegedly falsifying business records related to “hush money” payments to conceal damaging information before the 2016 election.

The former president has also been charged in two federal cases, one for his handling of sensitive government documents after leaving office and for his involvement in the stopping of transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election.

