Judge Threatens To Toss Trump Out Of Courtroom, Trump Responds ‘I Would Love It’

Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a campaign rally at the Atkinson Country Club on January 16, 2024 in Atkinson, New Hampshire. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

1:18 PM –Wednesday, January 17, 2024

During Trump’s second day in a Manhattan Federal courtroom for his trial against sexual assault accuser E. Jean Carroll, the judge threatened to kick out the 45th president for muttering words under his breath regarding Carroll.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, while sitting in front of Judge Lewis Kaplan, Trump maintained that the trial was a “witch hunt” and a “con job.” Judge Kaplan immediately warned Trump that he would have him removed from the courtroom if he continued to disrupt his accuser’s testimony.

Trump was visibly frustrated with the judge’s remarks, as he shook his head and threw up his arms up in the air in frustration.

“I would love it. I would love it,” he said. “I know you would like that, because you just can’t control yourself in this circumstance, apparently,” the judge said. “You can’t either,” Trump shot back.

The trial also had a difficult beginning earlier in the morning.

Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, got into a heated exchange with Judge Kaplan. She reportedly kept asking the judge to delay the trial so that the former GOP president could attend an important funeral. Trump’s now-deceased mother-in-law, Amalija Knavs, recently passed away at the age of 78.

However, the request was denied.

“The application is denied. I will hear no further argument on it,” Kaplan said after Habba asked for the trial to be pushed back one day for the funeral.

Habba then tried to speak up again, but Kaplan cut her off.

“None. Do you understand that word?” Kaplan stated. “I don’t like to be spoken to that way, your honor,” Habba shot back.

Soon after, Habba requested a trial delay for a third time, but was denied again.

“It’s denied. All right, sit down, Ms. Habba,” the judge said.

Additionally, another Trump lawyer, Michael Madaio, asked Judge Kaplan to recuse himself from overseeing the trial due to his “hostility” towards the 45th president after the lunch break.

The request was quickly shot down and the jurors were brought back to the courtroom for E. Jean Carroll’s testimony.

During her testimony, Carroll claimed that when Trump vocalized she “wasn’t his type,” it made it difficult for her to “get up in the morning.”

This trial is the first time that Trump and Carroll are facing each other in court. During her first trial in May, where a jury found Trump liable for battery and defamation but not liable for her rape claim, he had not attended.

The new trial will now determine how much Trump will pay in damages for the alleged charges.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!