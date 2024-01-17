Former DeSantis Pack Leader: ‘Only Trump Can Save America’

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with US Representative Ron DeSantis, Republican of Florida, and candidate for Florida Governor, as he speaks during a campaign rally at Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa, Florida, on July 31, 2018. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

6:28 PM –Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Ron DeSantis’s former spokesman for the Never Back Down Super PAC, Steve Cortes, has come full circle and now backs Trump in the 2024 presidential election, expressing that he hopes Trump is the next president of the United States.

Cortes also previously served as a Trump campaign advisor in 2016 and in 2020. However, he left the Trump team soon after the 2020 campaign due to what he alleged was Donald Trump’s “vicious attacks” on his former staffers.

He then went on to join DeSantis’s (R-Fla.) Never Back Down Super Pac. In May 2023, he claimed that the Florida governor was “the best possible option to win the presidency in 2024 and to govern as a highly capable, patriotic populist leader.”

Cortes later stepped down from the DeSantis team in October with no explanation. He declined to talk about his decision for months, up until Wednesday. He wrote an op-ed for RealClearPolitics piece that was titled “Only Trump Can Save America.”

“I believed that Republican voters were ready for a new post-Trump chapter of the America First movement. I now believe I was wrong,” he said.

Following the former president’s major success in the Iowa caucus, Cortes is now more confident in Trump’s abilities than ever before.

“Those of us who backed Ron DeSantis — or the other Republican candidates ­— should read the room. Former President Trump winnowed the field effortlessly and then crushed the remaining three candidates in Iowa. He leads in the polls everywhere else. It is time to coalesce and unite behind the clear preference of the GOP grassroots, Donald John Trump.”,” Cortes wrote. “It is time to unify behind former President Trump as he leads the battle against the ruling class and the oligarch’s intent on destroying the American way of life,” Cortes wrote. “I implore all patriotic populists to join as I pledge to do all I can to work for Trump’s cause, just as I proudly did in 2016 and 2020.”

