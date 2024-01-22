Judge Orders Unsealing Of Divorce Docs. Of Trump Special Prosecutor Accused Of Affair With DA Willis

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

6:11 PM – Monday, January 22, 2024

The special prosecutor for Trump’s Georgia case, who is suspected of having an affair with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, has had his divorce court documents unsealed by a judge, revealing suspicious findings.

Advertisement

On Monday, the court records of Nathan J. Wade’s divorce was made public after a defense attorney alleged an inappropriate relationship between him and Willis.

Documents revealed that Wade had bought a plane ticket in Willis’s name, which Jocelyn Wade’s lawyer argued there “appears to be no reasonable explanation for their travels apart from a romantic relationship.”

Willis’s attorney, Cinque Axam, tried to claim that the subject of the court’s decision is the division of marital assets and that Willis is not involved in Nathan Wade’s financial decisions or the sharing of any accounts with him.

Joycelyn Wade’s lawyer stated in the court papers that Nathan Wade had taken trips to San Francisco and Napa Valley in California, as well as Florida, Belize, Panama, and Australia, and has additionally taken Caribbean cruises since filing for divorce. She further stated that Willis “was an intended travel partner for at least some of these trips as indicated by flights he purchased for her to accompany him.”

The documents also include credit card statements that show how Nathan Wade, after he had been hired as special prosecutor, bought plane tickets in October 2022 for both him and Willis to travel to Miami, Florida, and that he bought tickets in April to San Francisco in their names as well.

In August 2023, Willis filed numerous indictments against former President Donald Trump and his associates. Among the indictments were charges that allege that Trump and his team attempted to overturn the results of Georgia’s 2020 election.

Wade was one of the individuals that Willis had hired to help her with the Trump investigation and subsequent indictment.

Last week, Jordan (R-Ohio) sent a letter to Nathan J. Wade, the man in question that Willis is accused of having an affair with, asking for his assistance “with their oversight.” Jordan was referring to court papers that were filed last month by Michael Roman, a co-defendant in the Trump case who alleged that Willis was having a romantic relationship with Wade.

Roman argued that the two should be disqualified from prosecuting in the case, and that the criminal charges against Trump should be dismissed.

Willis has not explicitly denied having a romantic relationship, but she has defended hiring Wade despite his lack of prosecutorial experience. By attempting to question her during the couple’s divorce proceedings, she has accused Wade’s estranged wife of attempting to thwart her criminal election interference case against Trump and others.

In August, Trump, Roman, and 17 others pleaded not guilty to all charges in the indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!