Judge Merchan Denies Request For Mistrial In Trump Case, Also Declines To Modify Gag Order

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press at the end of the day during his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 9, 2024 in New York City. Former U.S. President Donald Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by Angela Weiss-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Frank Lara-Risco

5:55 PM – Thursday, May 9, 2024

Judge Juan Merchan has once again denied a motion for a mistrial by Donald Trump’s legal team.

Advertisement

In a decision on Thursday, Merchan declined to call a mistrial for the second time this week after hearing arguments from Trump’s attorneys and the prosecution.

Trump’s lawyers stressed that the prosecutions questioning of adult actress Stormy Daniels went far beyond what’s being disputed in the case.

However, Merchan noted they had plenty of opportunities to object.

In a separate ruling, Merchan denied the defense team’s request to modify Trump’s gag order.

Trump briefly spoke after Thursday’s proceedings. There, he accused Merchan of corruption.

“He’s a corrupt judge, and he’s totally conflicted,” Trump told reporters. “And I got to get back on the campaign trail. I’m not supposed to be here. We are so innocent. There’s never been anything like it, me, every single analyst, legal analyst, I’m innocent and I’m being held in this court with a corrupt judge who’s totally conflicted, take a look at his conflict, it’s a disgrace. To the city of New York, to the state of New York, and to the country.”

The trial is slated to resume on Friday.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!