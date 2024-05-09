Biden Claims He Has Improved The Economy

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to guests during an event at Gateway Technical College’s iMet Center on May 08, 2024 in Sturtevant, Wisconsin. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN’s Katie Smith

4:44 PM – Thursday, May 9, 2024

Joe Biden continues to claim that his administration has done the most for the economy.

During an interview on Wednesday, Biden once again touted job creation efforts. He notably omitted to mention that many of these jobs were returning after the pandemic downturn.

He also suggested that Americans who feel the burden of high prices and interest rates have it all wrong.

However, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average prices of goods and services have increased by 19% since Biden took office.

Biden went on to blame this uptick on corporate greed and “shrinkflation.” However, he failed to mention his administration’s rampant tax and spend campaign.

Biden said that inflation was at 9% when he took office. However, when Donald Trump left the White House, inflation was sitting at 1.4%.

