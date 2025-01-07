Judge In Trump Classified Docs Case Blocks Release Of Smith Report

Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on a recently unsealed indictment including four felony counts against former U.S. President Donald Trump on August 1, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Frank Lara-Risco

10:27 AM – Tuesday, January 7, 2025

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has temporarily blocked the release of special counsel Jack Smith’s final report.

She made the order on Tuesday. It will remain in effect for three days after the appeals court resolves the issue unless the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rules otherwise.

Judge Cannon’s ruling holds that “Garland, the Department of Justice, Special Counsel Smith, all of their officers, agents, and employees, and all persons acting in active concert or participation with such individuals, are TEMPORARILY ENJOINED from (a) releasing, sharing, or transmitting the Final Report or any drafts of such Report outside the Department of Justice, or (b) otherwise releasing, distributing, conveying, or sharing with anyone outside the Department of Justice any information or conclusions in the Final Report or in drafts thereof.”

This comes after President-elect Donald Trump’s attorneys petitioned Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday, contending that Smith lacks the legal authority to submit a report on his classified documents and January 6th probes.

They also raised objections with a draft of the document and express concerns its preparation may violate federal law related to official appointments and presidential transitions.

