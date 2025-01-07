Donald Trump Jr. Visits Greenland As Father Pursues Interest In Acquiring The Island

An aircraft allegedly carrying US businessman Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Nuuk, Greenland on January 7, 2025. Donald Trump Jr made a private visit to Greenland, a Danish autonomous territory coveted by Trump Sr and which hopes to one day be independent but remains dependent on Copenhagen for now. (Photo by EMIL STACH/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

11:29 AM – Tuesday, January 7, 2025

President-elect Donald Trump sent his eldest son to Greenland on Tuesday as part of his efforts to make it part of the U.S., despite the country repeatedly stating that it is not for sale.

Advertisement

“Don Jr. and my Reps landing in Greenland. The reception has been great. They, and the Free World, need safety, security, strength, and PEACE! This is a deal that must happen. MAGA. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!” President-elect Trump said in a Truth Social post, which featured video of his plane touching down while surrounded by frosty terrain. “Greenland coming in hot… well, actually, really really cold!!!!” Trump Jr. said in a post on the social platform X that featured video of the cockpit of an airplane flying over frozen topography.

He said his son and “various representatives” would “visit some of the most magnificent areas and sights” on the island that is an autonomous territory of Denmark. “Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation,” Trump wrote. “We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!”

While Trump’s son’s group is visiting the strategically located island, it will not meet any government officials, according to multiple sources.

Meanwhile, the incoming president has voiced his desire for the U.S. to attain “ownership” of Greenland in an effort to expand America’s territory to include the Denmark-owned island in what he called in his previous term a “large real estate deal.”

However, as talks have ramped up, Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede has asserted that the mineral-rich land is “not for sale and will never be for sale.”

Egede said in his New Year’s speech that the island is seeking independence from the Kingdom of Denmark as part of a movement to remove its “shackles of colonialism.”

“It is about time that we ourselves take a step and shape our future, also with regard to who we will cooperate closely with and who our trading partners will be,” the prime minister said in the weeks after Trump’s threats.

Denmark’s King Frederik has also appeared to reject Trump’s possible Greenland acquisition by changing the country’s coat of arms to feature the polar bear symbol representing Greenland and the Faroe Islands more prominently, according to the Independent.

Trump has said that U.S. ownership and control of Greenland, which is home to some 56,000 residents, is an “absolute necessity.”

According to the New York Post, Trump said he is “100% serious” not just about acquiring Greenland but about reacquiring the Panama Canal as U.S. territory as part of his America-first strategy to counter China and Russia.

If the U.S. does acquire Greenland it would be the largest land addition in American history.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!