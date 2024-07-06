Judge Grants Trump Pause In Classified Docs Case

Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump walks offstage after giving remarks at a rally at Greenbrier Farms on June 28, 2024 in Chesapeake, Virginia. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Zach Petersen

2:58 PM – Saturday, July 6, 2024

Judge Aileen Cannon has delayed Donald Trump’s classified documents case.

Saturday’s ruling is being hailed as a victory for Trump’s legal team who asked for a pause in the case on Friday so that they could argue how the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling could come into play.

Judge Cannon is setting a two-week timeline for prosecutors and Trump’s attorneys to file briefs.

Earlier in the week, the Supreme Court declared that no president can be criminally prosecuted for any official act in the executive office.

