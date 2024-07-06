Biden Cancels Philadelphia Teachers Union Convention Speech Amid Staff Strike

(Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/GettyImages)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:09 PM – Saturday, July 6, 2024

President Joe Biden postponed his scheduled speech at the National Education Association’s (NEA) annual conference in Philadelphia following the announcement of a strike and the installation of picket lines by union employees.

Although Biden’s campaign claimed the president is a “fierce supporter of unions and he won’t cross a picket line,” Biden was still scheduled to speak on Sunday. According to the NEA, the picket line essentially put a stop to the week-long convention, canceling the final three days of programming.

Every state’s affiliate of the NEA has endorsed Biden.

According to his campaign, Biden, who is struggling to keep his dwindling chances of reelection, still intends to visit Pennsylvania this weekend.

The union set up picket lines on Friday around the Pennsylvania Convention Center and had a three-day strike.

The NEA’s union claims that because the NEA has not complied with fundamental union requirements, it has filed two complaints alleging unfair labor practices.

It claimed that the NEA had unilaterally stopped paying overtime for holidays and had withheld information about contracts worth $50 million that were outsourced.

The NEA declared in a statement that it was still totally dedicated to a just negotiation process.

Additionally, it expressed concern over “deeply concerning misinformation that has been shared” regarding contract negotiations.

