Judge Engoron Bans Trump From Doing Business In N.Y. For 3 Years, Must Pay More Than $354M

Judge Arthur Engoron attends the closing arguments in the Trump Organization civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 11, 2024. (Photo by SHANNON STAPLETON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

UPDATED 12:47 PM – Friday, February 16, 2024

Judge Arthur Engoron heard deliberations and made his final say in the New York courtroom, declaring that 45th President Donald J. Trump is liable, an expected decision by the liberal judge.

The Friday verdict, which was revealed in a 92-page ruling, stated that Trump has to pay at least $354 million in the civil fraud trial.

Additionally, Trump is banned from conducting business in New York and serving as an officer or director at any New York corporation or legal entity for three years.

Trump and the Trump Organization is also banned from applying for loans from any financial institution registered with the New York Department of Financial Services for three years.

Additionally, Trump’s two adult sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., are ordered to pay $4 million each for what Judge Engoron referred to as “personal profits from the fraud.” The court similarly banned the two from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity for two years.

Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg was fined $1 million.

This trial was initiated by New York Attorney General Letitia James. James accused Trump, his two adult sons, and his top executives of inflating the Trump organization’s net worth in order to gain financial perks, such as better loans from banks.

When James first sued Trump in the fall of 2022, she asked the judge to penalize Trump $250 million for “inflating his net worth in order to retain better loans.” However, her number later rose to $370 million in January, as she believed that throughout the trial, “he gained all of his money unlawfully.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

