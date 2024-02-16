AG James: ‘Donald Trump May Have Authored The Art Of The Deal, But He Perfected The Art Of The Steal’

Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference following a verdict against former U.S. President Donald Trump in a civil fraud trial on February 16, 2024 in New York City. Justice Arthur Engoron ruled against the former president finding him liable for conspiring to manipulating his networth and fining him $335 million and imposing a three year ban from serving in top roles at any NY company. The judge also banned Eric and Donald Trump Jr. for two years as well as a fine of more than four million dollars. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

4:55 PM – Friday, February 16, 2024

New York Attorney General Letitia James was full of glee on Friday as her New York Civil fraud case filed against 45th President Donald J. Trump and the Trump organization had resulted in a victory.

Advertisement

After it was announced that Trump was charged hundreds of millions of dollars and was barred from continuing to conduct business in the Empire State for three years, James called a session and held a press conference.

“For years, Donald Trump engaged in deceptive business practices and tremendous fraud. Donald Trump may have authored The Art Of The Deal, but he perfected the art of the steal,” she said in an attempt at humor.

The book that James was referring to is Trump’s best-selling novel The Art Of The Deal, which reached #1 on “The New York Times Best Sellers List.”

The book stayed at the top of the charts for around 13 weeks when it was released in 1987.

James has spent years pursuing Trump in order to take him down. In order to win over liberal and leftist New Yorkers, she ran an anti-Trump campaign in her 2019 run for attorney general of the state.

Prior to her launching the case against the 45th president, she was caught in a video laughing and saying that she is going to sue Trump and be a “pain the ass.”

“We’re definitely gonna sue him, we’re gonna be a real pain in the ass!”

When James first sued the 2024 GOP front-runner in the fall of 2022, she asked the judge to penalize Trump $250 million for “inflating his net worth in order to retain better loans.”

However, her number later rose to $370 million in January, as she claimed that throughout the trial her opinion had changed and her new belief was that Trump “gained all of his money unlawfully.”

In a 92-page ruling, Judge Arthur Engoron stated that Trump must pay $354.9 million in the civil fraud trial, while each of his sons are required to pay $4 million for their “personal profits from the fraud.”

Additionally, Trump is barred from conducting business in the state for three years and his sons are banned for two years.

The ruling will be appealed by Trump’s team.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!