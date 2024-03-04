John Kerry Leaving Climate Envoy Role, Will Work For Biden Campaign

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks after being introduced by President-elect Joe Biden as he introduces key foreign policy and national security nominees and appointments at the Queen Theatre on November 24, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

OAN’s Jacob Miller

3:33 PM – Monday, March 4, 2024

U.S. President Joe Biden’s climate czar, John Kerry, is officially leaving his post.

During an interview with the Associated Press on Monday, 80-year-old Kerry expressed that he feels that he helped galvanize the world and brought more awareness to the “climate crisis.”

Kerry was said to be a “key player” in convincing President Barack Obama to sign the controversial Paris Climate Agreement.

While working as the climate envoy, Kerry traveled around the world on private jets while ironically pushing for countries to ditch oil, coal and gas. He also touted Biden as the ultimate champion of the “Green agenda.”

“By far the most recent, pullback was, just by far the more damaging because it was a complete withdrawal from this kind of effort,” Kerry stated. “And I think President Biden’s been able to make up for that very, very significantly. I mean, he signed the Paris Agreement the very day, within an hour or so of being sworn in as president. First act he did was to sign we’re back in the agreement.”

The former secretary of state’s last day in his White House position will be on Wednesday. He will then beginning working Biden’s presidential campaign full time.

Kerry will be replaced by top Biden aide John Podesta. Podesta also reportedly played a big role in getting green initiatives tagged onto the Inflation Reduction Act.

