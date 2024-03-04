A Flying Car Startup Backed By SpaceX Has Almost 3,000 Pre-Orders For $300k Vehicles

Jim Dukhovny, CEO of Alef Aeronautics, reveals the Alef Model A Flying Car at the 2023 North American International Detroit Auto Show on September 13, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. The show, which features 35 brands and an indoor EV track, opens to the public on September 16 and continues through September 24. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

2:47 PM -Monday, March 4, 2024

A SpaceX-backed maker of flying cars that carry a price tag of $300,000 said it has a pre-order backlog of 2,850 units.

Alef Aeronautics, which is based in San Mateo, California said that the pre-orders for its Model A totaled over $850 million.

Customers can access preorders for the Model A online and have to put down a minimum $150 deposit for the vehicle. Additionally, customers are still allowed to back out of the deposit at any time.

The flying car is 850 pounds, two-seat car, first unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show last year, is an electrical vertical takeoff and landing vehicle (eVTOL) capable of reaching up to 110 miles per hour in the air and up to 35 miles per hour on the ground.

“As of today we have a little bit more than 2,850 preorders with deposits down, which makes it the bestselling aircraft in history, more than Boeing, Airbus, Joby Aviation and most of the eVTOLs [electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles] combined,” Alef’s CEO, Jim Dukhovny, told CNBC.

Additionally, in 2023, the Federal Aviation Administration granted the Model A a special Airworthiness Certification, which allows the company to fly the car in limited locations.

Meanwhile, it still needs approval from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for it to be legal on the roads.

Alef is also working to create a four-person Sedan called Model Z that is scheduled for launch by 2035 at a price of $35,000.

Currently, there are no legal or regulatory provisions governing the routes and trajectories of flying cars within cities.

Alef CEO Jim Dukhovny spoke to CNBC claiming that he expects approval on what he calls the “first flying car in history.”

“If everything goes right, we plan to … start production of the first one by the end of 2025,” Dukhovny said.

Once the “flying car” lifts off the ground, the cockpit swivels and the carbon-fiber body turns over on its side, then moves forward, driven by an array of propellers.

Alef is estimating a driving range of 200 miles and a flight range of 100 miles.

Dukhovny also stated that despite the high preorder number from customers, the company will not be able to match that demand straight away.

“It’s crazy how to produce 2,850 vehicles,” Alef’s CEO said. “We’re going to start slow. And when people think that’s a million of those that are going to fly over San Francisco or Barcelona, that’s not going to happen. It’s going to be very slow — one, and then more, and then more,” he added.

