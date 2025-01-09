Jimmy Carter Funeral: Trump And Melania Attend Service Alongside Slew Of Fmr Presidents, First Ladies

From L to R, first row, US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, second row, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush, his wife Laura Bush, former President Barack Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump attend the State Funeral Service for former US President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2025. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:38 AM – Thursday, January 9, 2025

GOP President-elect Donald Trump and former Democrat President Barack Obama went viral after the two “political enemies” were seen bantering at former Democrat President Jimmy Carter’s funeral service in Washington, D.C.

Despite their longtime political feud over the years, the two were seen enjoying a cordial back-and-forth conversation in the presence of a number of former U.S. presidents and first ladies, who came to pay their respects.

Former first lady Michelle Obama did not attend the event.

Online users quickly took to social media to express their surprise regarding the unlikely warm moment between the political foes.

“Trump and Obama sitting next to each other was not on the 2025 bingo card,” one user responded.

Another user pointed out the obvious political theater Obama engaged in during the 2024 presidential race.

“Obama is acting quite friendly to someone he usually pretends to despise. It’s almost like Trump isn’t really that bad. Imagine that,” another user responded.

Trump and Obama were joined by former GOP President George W. Bush, former first lady Laura Bush, former GOP Vice President Mike Pence, former second lady Karen Pence, former Democrat President Bill Clinton, former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and first gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Meanwhile, another social media user pointed out the irritated expression on Vice President Kamala Harris’ face while she glanced back at Trump and Obama from the front row of the service.

“Kamala’s face says it all – watching Obama talk to Trump has her absolutely fuming,” the user added.

Although the conversation appeared light and friendly, a professional lip reader revealed that the two moved into discussing more serious matters, according to the New York Post.

Within the conversation, Trump reportedly told Obama that they would need to “find a quiet place” to discuss a “matter of importance,” although the specifics are unclear.

At one point in the conversation, Trump seemed to be discussing international agreements, reportedly stating: “I’ve pulled out of that. It’s the conditions. Can you imagine that?”

“I can’t talk, we have to find a quiet place sometime. This is a matter of importance and we need to do this outside so that we can deal with it, certainly, today,” Trump allegedly added, as Obama nodded.

Video footage also shows Trump and Melania arriving at the service and shaking former VP Pence’s hand, before moving on to greet a scornful-looking Karen Pence, who seemingly refused to acknowledge the Trumps.

“Karen Pence should be embarrassed for her behavior. If she was not going to act like an adult, she should have stayed home. People in Washington, D.C. have no clue how pathetic their games look to the rest of the country,” wrote Brigitte Gabriel, the founder of the advocacy group ACT for America.

“Watching Karen Pence at President Carter’s service snubbing the next president and his wife was appalling, classless, and non-Christian behavior,” another user added.

